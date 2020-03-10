|
URDANG, Janet Age 90 of Boston. Passed away March 7th. Beloved wife of the late Donald N. Urdang. Devoted mother of Jill Yaffe and husband Neal, Charles Urdang and wife Stacey. Loving grandmother of Seth Yaffe and his wife Caitlin, Andrea Yaffe and her husband Sean Caffrey, Evan Urdang and Jason Urdang and his wife Lindsey. Cherished great-grandmother of Amelia Yaffe and Riley Urdang. Also loving sister of Lila Aronson, sister-in-law Genevive and her late brother Burton, and survived by nieces and nephews. "Grammy" graduated from Baker School, then Brookline High School before graduating from North Adam's Teachers College. She finished her education at Babson College in later years, then began a career as an administrator of Newton Convalescent Center, Chet Wynde and Heathwood nursing homes. Her hobbies were golfing, painting, and world travel and she was a great lover of the arts. A 16-year volunteer at the Mass General Hospital, where she was a "pink lady." Also, many years she was a booster/chef/hostessand surrogate mother for countless Boston University hockey players, where 10 players might be over for Sunday dinner during hockey season. Graveside Services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Monday, March 16th at 10:45 am. A gathering and Shiva will be held following the Service at the home of Charles and Stacey Urdang. In lieu of flowers, remembrance may be made to the Mass General Hospital Cancer Center or Beacon Hill Village. Schlossberg Family Chapel on the Hill Canton, MA www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2020