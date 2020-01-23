|
MURPHY, Janet Wilson (Magoon) Age 81, of Maynard, formerly of Acton and Concord, Jan. 21, 2020. Dedicated mother of Elaine Patrikis, her husband, beloved son-in-law Kenny Patrikis of Maynard, Jack Murphy and his wife Debbie of Plymouth, Bill Murphy and his wife Laurie of Tyngsborough. Proud grandmother to Alex Murphy, Annie Murphy, Allyson Patrikis, Jennifer Murphy, Andrea Vana, and Danny Patrikis. Also survived by three great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Jack Magoon. Also predeceased by Bob Welch, her partner and love of her life. Visiting Hours Sunday, Jan. 26th, from 1 to 5 pm, in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Service Monday, Jan. 27th, at 11 am, in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home. Burial at a later date, in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020