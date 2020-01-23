Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET WILSON (MAGOON) MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET WILSON (MAGOON) MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Janet Wilson (Magoon) Age 81, of Maynard, formerly of Acton and Concord, Jan. 21, 2020. Dedicated mother of Elaine Patrikis, her husband, beloved son-in-law Kenny Patrikis of Maynard, Jack Murphy and his wife Debbie of Plymouth, Bill Murphy and his wife Laurie of Tyngsborough. Proud grandmother to Alex Murphy, Annie Murphy, Allyson Patrikis, Jennifer Murphy, Andrea Vana, and Danny Patrikis. Also survived by three great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Jack Magoon. Also predeceased by Bob Welch, her partner and love of her life. Visiting Hours Sunday, Jan. 26th, from 1 to 5 pm, in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Service Monday, Jan. 27th, at 11 am, in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home. Burial at a later date, in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -