JANETTE MIDDLETON CRANSHAW


1937 - 2020
JANETTE MIDDLETON CRANSHAW Obituary
CRANSHAW, Janette Middleton Age 82, died peacefully at the Atria Maplewood Alzheimer's unit in Malden, MA on April 6, 2020. She was born to Eleanor and Washington Irving Middleton, and was a devoted sister to Elliot, all of whom predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Day), son, Philip, and her five stepchildren (and spouses), Whitney (and Sue), John (and Shelly), Russell (and Moira), Bill (and Paula) and Janet (and John). She is also survived by her adored son-in-law, Patrick Farenga and by her beloved grandchildren Lauren, Alison and Audrey, and stepgrandchildren, Sam, Jennifer, Jackson, Laura and David. Due to the pandemic, no Funeral Mass or public services will be held. There will be a private service for immediate family at the Brown and Hickey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janette's name to the : alz.org/act/donate Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
