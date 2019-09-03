|
FIORE DOHERTY, Janette V. (Accettullo) Of Killington, VT, formerly of Stoneham and Everett, unexpectedly, Aug. 31, Beloved wife of the late Gerald Fiore and Daniel Doherty. Devoted daughter of the late Anna (Cerasoli) and Marciano Accettullo. Dear and devoted mother of James J. Fiore and his wife, Mary of Killington, VT, Michael S. Fiore and his wife, Lisa of Middleton and the late Gerald Fiore and his surviving wife, Jane of Reading. Sister of the late Maria Grave-Maffei, Tina Pepicelli, Joanne Daniels, Rita Buccheri and Elena Caggiano. Loving grandmother of John Fiore and his wife, Carrie, Jill Sullivan and her husband, Ryan, Jay Fiore, Alison Fiore, Mark Fiore, Nicole Fiore, and Renee Fiore. Janette is also survived by 6 loving great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Janette's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4-7 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the funeral home on Friday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019