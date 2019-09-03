Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for JANETTE DOHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANETTE V. FIORE (ACCETTULLO) DOHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANETTE V. FIORE (ACCETTULLO) DOHERTY Obituary
FIORE DOHERTY, Janette V. (Accettullo) Of Killington, VT, formerly of Stoneham and Everett, unexpectedly, Aug. 31, Beloved wife of the late Gerald Fiore and Daniel Doherty. Devoted daughter of the late Anna (Cerasoli) and Marciano Accettullo. Dear and devoted mother of James J. Fiore and his wife, Mary of Killington, VT, Michael S. Fiore and his wife, Lisa of Middleton and the late Gerald Fiore and his surviving wife, Jane of Reading. Sister of the late Maria Grave-Maffei, Tina Pepicelli, Joanne Daniels, Rita Buccheri and Elena Caggiano. Loving grandmother of John Fiore and his wife, Carrie, Jill Sullivan and her husband, Ryan, Jay Fiore, Alison Fiore, Mark Fiore, Nicole Fiore, and Renee Fiore. Janette is also survived by 6 loving great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Janette's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4-7 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the funeral home on Friday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now