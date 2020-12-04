McGOVERN, Janice A. Of Natick, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 80. Daughter of the late John H. and Lillian (Hathaway) McGovern, she is the dear sister of Lorraine "Liz" Callahan (Donald) of Concord, John H. McGovern, Jr. (Paula Cronan) of Coto de Caza, CA, Thomas E. McGovern (Terie VanDolman) of Westford and the late Carol Larsen. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Kristen Larsen Vesey, Donald and Jeffrey Callahan and Kelsey and Shannon McGovern. Janice had a 40 year career at the Raytheon Waltham, MA manufacturing facility supporting Senior Management in Operations and Program Management. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 8th at 10AM in St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington St., West Newton followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery Waltham. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 9-9:30AM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or to a charity of one's choice
.