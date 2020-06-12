Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Resources
More Obituaries for JANICE CAPOZZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANICE E. (MCKENNA) CAPOZZI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANICE E. (MCKENNA) CAPOZZI Obituary
CAPOZZI, Janice E. (McKenna) Age 67, of Brockton, formerly of East Boston, died June 10, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Janice was the loving wife of Kenneth C. Capozzi; daughter of the late Thomas and Isabel (Costello) McKenna; mother of Ken Capozzi of Brockton, Peter Capozzi and his wife Gina of N. Attleboro, Naureen Moya and her husband Henny of East Bridgewater and Marlene Marsden and her husband Michael of Tewksbury; grandmother of Avery Capozzi, Isabella, Julianna and Francesca Moya, Emily, Michael and Abigail Marsden and Petra, Peter and Kaylee Capozzi. She was the sister of William McKenna of East Boston and Kenneth McKenna of Milton, and the late Thomas McKenna, Marlene Diflumeri, and Ann Buckley.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -