RICHARD, Janice E. (Ingersoll) Of Burlington, May 10, beloved wife of the late Robert H. Loving mother of Brenda Anderson of Burlington, Robert Richard, Jr. & his wife Kimberly of Wilmington, James Richard of Burlington, John Richard of North Billerica and Cheryl Green & her husband Dave of Reading. Sister of Evelyn Hartigan of Toms River, NJ, Rita Upton of FL, the late Herman, Robert & Richard Ingersoll. Proud grandmother of Jason, Alisha, Melissa, Jeffrey, Anthony, Briana, Jennifer, Jonathan, Amanda and the late Stephen and Melinda. Great-grandmother of Stephen, Gianna, Jayden, Joseph, Anthony and Kennedy. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, May 13 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janice's name may be made to Middlesex East Visiting Nurse Hospice, 800 W. Cummings Park, Suite 5000, Woburn, MA 01801. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net and www.stmargaretburlington.org Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019