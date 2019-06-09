Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Resources
More Obituaries for JANICE SUMMERING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANICE E. (MILLEY) SUMMERING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANICE E. (MILLEY) SUMMERING Obituary
SUMMERING, Janice E. (Milley) Age 63, of Lowell, passed away on June 7, 2019. Daughter of the late George H. Milley, Jr. and Helen R. (Sodofsky) Milley. Mother of Julia C. Pazniokas and her husband David of Lowell, Katie Summering and her husband Mario Rodriguez of Wilmington, NC, Christine R. Aalerud and her husband Kenneth, Jr. of Dover, NH, and Thomas J. Summering and his fianc?e Cheyenne Fitzemeyer of Lowell. Grandmother of Logan, Lucas, and Alexis Aalerud, and Emmi and Cash Rodriguez. Sister of Fred Milley and his wife Alice of Indiana, Robert Milley and his wife Janet of Burlington, Judy McCrea of Danvers, Sharon Lacerda of Winthrop, and George Milley, III and his wife Donna of Peabody. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Calling hours are Wednesday, June 12, from 4-8 p.m., at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. Following cremation, family and friends are invited to meet on Friday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, MA, for her Memorial Service. At the request of the family, kindly omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to High Pointe Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830, www.homehealthfoundation.org or to the Cancer Research Institute of America, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006, www.cancerresearch.org
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now