SUMMERING, Janice E. (Milley) Age 63, of Lowell, passed away on June 7, 2019. Daughter of the late George H. Milley, Jr. and Helen R. (Sodofsky) Milley. Mother of Julia C. Pazniokas and her husband David of Lowell, Katie Summering and her husband Mario Rodriguez of Wilmington, NC, Christine R. Aalerud and her husband Kenneth, Jr. of Dover, NH, and Thomas J. Summering and his fianc?e Cheyenne Fitzemeyer of Lowell. Grandmother of Logan, Lucas, and Alexis Aalerud, and Emmi and Cash Rodriguez. Sister of Fred Milley and his wife Alice of Indiana, Robert Milley and his wife Janet of Burlington, Judy McCrea of Danvers, Sharon Lacerda of Winthrop, and George Milley, III and his wife Donna of Peabody. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Calling hours are Wednesday, June 12, from 4-8 p.m., at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. Following cremation, family and friends are invited to meet on Friday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, MA, for her Memorial Service. At the request of the family, kindly omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to High Pointe Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830, www.homehealthfoundation.org or to the Cancer Research Institute of America, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006, www.cancerresearch.org Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019