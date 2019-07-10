WILSON, Janice E. Age 69 of Winchester, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Born September 9, 1949, to the late James W. Wilson and H. Edith (Perry) Wilson. Wife of the late John D. Cawston.



She is survived by her sister Carel E. Wyner and her husband Franklin of Barnstable, niece Alanna Stanley, her husband Joseph and their daughter Piper of Marstons Mills and left behind many close friends especially her friends Fred and Keith.



Janice graduated from UMass Amherst in 1971 with a Bachelor's degree in psychology. She received a Master's degree in Education from Northeastern University in 1973.



Janice was a devoted member of the First Congregational Church of Winchester. She was a member of the En Ka Board.



Memorial Services will be held at the First Congregational Church of Winchester on Saturday, July 13th at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in Janice's name may be made to the First Congregational Church, 21 Church Street, Winchester, MA 01890. Lane Funeral Home



Winchester



781.729.2580 Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019