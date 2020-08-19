|
|
GRYGIEL, Janice Of Saugus, formerly of Cambridge, age 77, August 13th. Daughter of the late Edward M. & Irene (Viscome) Grygiel. Dear sister of the late Paula Grygiel. Beloved cousin of Marion Attubato & the late Carol Marshal and second cousin of Pamela, Melissa & Frank Marshall and Edward & Joseph Attubato. Also survived by many other cousins & close friends. Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory can be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or at www.caredimensions.or/giving Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home. For obituary & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020