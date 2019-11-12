Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 767-0020
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Holbrook, MA
View Map
Resources
JANICE HOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANICE (BEAUDOIN) HOY

JANICE (BEAUDOIN) HOY Obituary
HOY, Janice (Beaudoin) Of Holbrook, formerly of Dorchester, passed away November 10, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Charles H. Hoy. Loving mother of Christopher Hoy and his wife Lauren of Holbrook. Cherished "Nanee" of Samantha. Dear sister of Arlene Hines of Leeds. Devoted aunt of Scott Hines of Quincy and the late Valerie Hines. Daughter of the late George and Helen (Stanley) Beaudoin. Also survived by many much-loved friends and relatives. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 South Franklin St. (Rt. 37), HOLBROOK on Friday, November 15th at 9:45am followed by a Mass at St. Joseph's Church in Holbrook at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, November 14th from 5-8pm. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com

View the online memorial for Janice (Beaudoin) HOY
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
