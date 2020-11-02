1/1
JANICE K. VARNUM
VARNUM, Janice K. Of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Brookline, on October 29, 2020. Loving mother of Edward "Ted" Steffen, III and his wife Kellie of Atwater, CA, and Tracy Steffen Price of Punta Gorda, FL. Dear companion of the late Jack Surles, his children Susan McPhail, John, Jr., Christopher and Aaron Surles. Cherished grandmother of Hailey and Desirae Steffen and Terence, Jr., Serena and Marissa Blackwell. Great-grandmother to Emily and Anthony. Devoted daughter of the late Robert S. and Margaret D. "Peg" Varnum. Dear sister of Marilyn Varnum of Marshfield, Kenneth Varnum and his late wife Carol of Milton, Gerard Varnum and wife Nancy of Foxborough, Paul Varnum and his wife Cathy of Norton and the late Robert Varnum and his surviving wife Marilyn of Foxborough. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Friday, November 13th, from 4:00–7:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning, November 14th, in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at both the funeral home and church). Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Tidewell Hospice Foundation of Sarasota Florida in Janice Varnum's name.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
6172777652
