LOMER, Janice At St. Patrick's Manor, Framingham, formerly of Newton Upper Falls, July 7, 2019. Daughter of the late Witold and Elizabeth (Valukis) Lomer. Sister of the late Elma Winter, Alda Marusa, Rudolph and Frederick Lomer. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, 270 Elliot St., Newton Upper Falls, on Wednesday, July 17th at 10:30am. Visitation will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Wednesday morning only from 9-10:15AM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Janice lived most of her life in Newton Upper Falls. She was a longtime employee of H&R Block. Janice was very devoted to her family, especially her nieces and nephews. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Janice, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019