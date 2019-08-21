|
BORNSTEIN, Janice M. (Ellman) Of Sharon, MA, on August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Bornstein. Devoted mother of Lori Lape and her husband Chip. Proud grandmother of Zoie Lawton and her husband Giles, and Joshua Lape. Loving sister or Norton Ellman and his wife Muriel, and Philip Ellman. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Janice had a strong passion for education and loved teaching, which she did for over 30 years in the Sharon school systems. She was constantly taking classes herself, always wanting to learn more. Janice enjoyed writing poetry, often sharing it with her family and friends. After her retirement, she continued tutoring immigrants learning the English language. Graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:45 pm. Immediately following services, memorial observance will be at the home of Norton and Muriel Ellman. Shiva observance will begin Saturday 7-10 pm, and continue Sunday 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's memory may be made to the MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019