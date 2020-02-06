Boston Globe Obituaries
JANICE M. (ACETO) CIAMPA

JANICE M. (ACETO) CIAMPA Obituary
CIAMPA, Janice M. (Aceto) Age 72, of East Boston, passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Ciampa. Cherished daughter of the late Jimmy and Josie (DiIeso) Aceto. She leaves behind her devoted sister Joanne Lunetta and her late husband Dennis. She was the adored aunt of Denise Casucci, her husband Michael, the late Stephen and Dennis Lunetta, Jr. and great-aunt to Stephen, Amanda and Katelyn Casucci. Janice's kind and caring heart will also be missed by many loved relatives and friends. Family and friends will honor Janice's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Monday, February 10th from 10AM to 12PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 12PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
