CURRY, Janice M. (Morey) Of Medfield. At home on Jan. 7, 2020 at 84 years old. Janice was the beloved wife of the late Francis X. Curry and the daughter of the late William F. and Ruth V. (Duffy) Morey. She was the devoted mother of Marianne Buehler and husband Robert of Sandwich, Carolyn Brennan and husband Robert of Pleasantville, NY, Jeannine Rackliff and husband Ross of Medway, and John F. Curry and wife Susie also of Medway. Janice was also the proud grandmother of Michael Buehler and his wife Veronique, Rob, Katherine and Corey Brennan, Colby and Evan Rackliff, and Samantha Curry. She is survived by her brother William F. "Billy" Morey, and was predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Morey and Beverly Novotney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield, MA 02052 on Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 at 10 AM, followed by Burial at Vine Lake Cemetery of Medfield. Visiting Hours will be at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052 on the afternoon before, Sun., Jan 12 from 3PM until 6PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020