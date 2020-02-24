|
HELEIN, Janice M. (Bontempo) Of Melrose, February 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Alan P. Helein. Loving mother of Alan P. Helein, Jr. & Jessica of Las Vegas, Gina M. Palmer & Valerie Moschella of North Reading, Jennifer M. Tulipani & Robert of Wakefield and Jason M. Helein of Brooklyn. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Zane, Zoe, Gianna, Sophia and Sydney. Caring sister of the late Rita Miller & her late husband Russell and the late Richard Bontempo and sister-in-law of Sharon King, Eddie & Linda Helein. Lifelong sister friend of Connie O'Connor, Janice Hickey, Rosey Gigante & the late Janice Davey as well as numerous other close friends, nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning, February 28th, at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janice's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020