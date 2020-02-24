Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
JANICE M. (BONTEMPO) HELEIN

JANICE M. (BONTEMPO) HELEIN Obituary
HELEIN, Janice M. (Bontempo) Of Melrose, February 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Alan P. Helein. Loving mother of Alan P. Helein, Jr. & Jessica of Las Vegas, Gina M. Palmer & Valerie Moschella of North Reading, Jennifer M. Tulipani & Robert of Wakefield and Jason M. Helein of Brooklyn. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Zane, Zoe, Gianna, Sophia and Sydney. Caring sister of the late Rita Miller & her late husband Russell and the late Richard Bontempo and sister-in-law of Sharon King, Eddie & Linda Helein. Lifelong sister friend of Connie O'Connor, Janice Hickey, Rosey Gigante & the late Janice Davey as well as numerous other close friends, nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning, February 28th, at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janice's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit

www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
