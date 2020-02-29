|
LoPRETE, Janice M. Of Watertown, passed away peacefully on February 26. Beloved daughter of the late James and Helen (Marinucci) LoPrete. Dear sister to Beverly Iannuzzo and her husband Peter of Waltham, Frances Finn and her husband Kevin of Watertown, Nancy LoPrete of Watertown and James LoPrete, Jr. of Watertown. Janice is also survived by her 2 nieces, 4 nephews, and 10 great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday, March 5, from 9:00am to 11:00am, and to a Funeral Home Service beginning at 11:00am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's name can be made to The , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701, or to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Boston, 115 Mill St., Belmont, MA 02478.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020