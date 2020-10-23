1/
JANICE M. (GOEKE) TUFFIN
TUFFIN, Janice M. (Goeke) Age 78, a Chelsea native & formerly of Acton, died Oct. 21, 2020 at Laurelwood at The Pinehills, Plymouth, MA. Predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Wilson Bramwell Tuffin, I. Survived by her daughter, Amalie Lewis Tuffin; son Michael James Tuffin & daughter-in-law Michelle Tuffin; & son John Barry Tuffin. Adoring grandmother of Anastasia Ellsworth Tuffin, Wilson Bramwell Tuffin, II, Giles Barry Tuffin, Lilly Kearley Tuffin & Jack Ranieri Tuffin. Janice & Wilson also had twin sons, Michael Claude Tuffin & Daniel Leonard Tuffin, who died on the day of their birth in 1966. Also survived by siblings Linda Randolph, Leonard Goeke, Jr. & Johanna Reilly. Relatives & friends are invited to visiting at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON on Wed., Oct. 28th from 10 -11:30 AM. Due to pandemic restrictions, Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton Center, will be private for family only. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Alzheimer's Association, online at alz.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
