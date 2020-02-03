|
McEACHERN, Janice Mae Age 75, of Chelmsford, formerly of Billerica, died suddenly Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side. She was married to Joseph R. McEachern, with whom she celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on November 21st. Born in Malden, MA on April 23, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John and Doris Owen. Besides her husband she is survived by her son Scott and his wife Lynne McEachern of Wilmington, MA; daughters Kimberly Razzaboni of Nashua, NH, and Judith and her husband Francisco Bettencourt of Pepperell, MA; three grandchildren, Kayla McEachern, Mario Razzaboni, and Maylin Bettencourt, and many cousins. She was the sister of the late John S. Owen. Visiting Hours Thurs., 10am to 11am. Funeral Thurs. at 11am from the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelsmford. Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041 dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020