JANICE S. GOSULE


1941 - 2020
JANICE S. GOSULE Obituary
GOSULE, Janice S. Formerly of Newton, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Gosule, loving mother of Peter (Marci) & Todd (Libbie Young) Gosule, grandmother of Jared, Jennifer, Jamie, Nicole, Shannon & Danielle Gosule, sister to Barry Eavzan and survived by many loving relatives and friends. A Graveside Service was held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Family Service League, 790 Park Avenue, Huntington, NY 11743. www.fsl-li.org

Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2020
