Services
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Beth El Cemetery
776 Baker St.
W. Roxbury, MA
JANICE S. "FLEISHER" KOPINS


1921 - 2019
JANICE S. "FLEISHER" KOPINS Obituary
KOPINS, Janice S. ("Fleisher") Age 98, of Peabody, formerly of Wellesley and Newton Center, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Kopins. Devoted mother of Mark S. Kopins and his wife Marjorie of Langhorne, PA and Lynn Shriber and her husband David of Peabody. Adored grandmother of Elizabeth Shriber Nguyen and Jennifer Shriber. Dear sister of the late Rosamond Moskow and Arnold Fleisher. Graveside Services will be held at Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., W. Roxbury on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM. There will be a reception at Brooksby Village, Peabody following the services. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Shalom Hadassah, 2 Donna Street, Peabody, MA 01960. Levine Chapels, Brookline

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019
