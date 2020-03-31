Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JANICE BOMBELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANICE T. (MCCLELLAN) BOMBELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANICE T. (MCCLELLAN) BOMBELLI Obituary
BOMBELLI, Janice T. (McClellan) Of Dayville, CT and formerly of Medfield and Cotuit, MA, passed away on March 26, 2020. She was 86 years old. Janice was the daughter of the late Robert A. McClellan and Mildred (Ward) Carroll, and she was the sister of the late Barbara Chisholm of Medfield, MA and Elizabeth "Betty" McLaughlin of Scottsdale, AZ. She was very proud to be mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to grandchildren Steven, Deanna & daughter Sharon A. LeMay of Pompano Beach, FL, granddaughter Amanda Powell, great-grandchildren Karlie Crump, Kailey Crump & son Andrew R. Bombelli, Jr. and his wife the late Gertrude (Powell) of Dayville, CT, and granddaughter Sophia Grace & son Mark P. Bombelli of Belfast, ME. Due to the current health crises, no Services are scheduled at this time. When they are planned, they will be announced on this website, www.robertsmitchellcaruso.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -