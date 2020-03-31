|
BOMBELLI, Janice T. (McClellan) Of Dayville, CT and formerly of Medfield and Cotuit, MA, passed away on March 26, 2020. She was 86 years old. Janice was the daughter of the late Robert A. McClellan and Mildred (Ward) Carroll, and she was the sister of the late Barbara Chisholm of Medfield, MA and Elizabeth "Betty" McLaughlin of Scottsdale, AZ. She was very proud to be mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to grandchildren Steven, Deanna & daughter Sharon A. LeMay of Pompano Beach, FL, granddaughter Amanda Powell, great-grandchildren Karlie Crump, Kailey Crump & son Andrew R. Bombelli, Jr. and his wife the late Gertrude (Powell) of Dayville, CT, and granddaughter Sophia Grace & son Mark P. Bombelli of Belfast, ME. Due to the current health crises, no Services are scheduled at this time. When they are planned, they will be announced on this website, www.robertsmitchellcaruso.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020