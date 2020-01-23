Home

WEINSTEIN, Janice (Saklad) Of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Brookline on Jan. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Weinstein. Devoted father of Elliot Weinstein and his wife Adrianne Tubin and Nancy Railsback and her husband Parker. Dear grandmother of Zachary Weinstein and his wife Anna-Maija Webb, Danielle Weinstein, Michelle Wilson and her husband Nathan, and David Railsback and his wife Alison. Loving great-grandmother of Theo Weinstein, Owen Railsback, Vivian Wilson and Hailey Wilson. Sister of the late Irma Schnier. A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. Remembrances in memory of Janice may be made to the Zachary Weinstein Special Needs Trust, 48 Damon Road, Needham, MA 02494. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
