DONALD, Janine C. (Forti) Aug 28th, lifelong of Malden. Loving mother of D. Scott Donald and wife Kristen of Wakefield, and Janet Donald of Saugus. Proud grandmother of Nicholas, Samantha and husband Sam, Ryan, and Erin. She is also survived by her beloved dog Oreo. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Friday, Sept 4th, at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Malden, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 3rd, from 4-8 PM. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com