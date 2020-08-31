1/
JANINE C. (FORTI) DONALD
DONALD, Janine C. (Forti) Aug 28th, lifelong of Malden. Loving mother of D. Scott Donald and wife Kristen of Wakefield, and Janet Donald of Saugus. Proud grandmother of Nicholas, Samantha and husband Sam, Ryan, and Erin. She is also survived by her beloved dog Oreo. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Friday, Sept 4th, at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Malden, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 3rd, from 4-8 PM. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral
09:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Memories & Condolences

