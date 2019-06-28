|
GERETY, Janis E. (Ferguson) Of Andover, June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John E. Gerety, Jr. Devoted mother of John E. Gerety III of Andover, and Jocelyn E. Crow and her husband Michael of Salem, NH. Loving and doting grandmother of two grandchildren. Cherished sister of Paul Ferguson and his wife Mary of Reading, and the late James Ferguson. Sister-in-law of Robert Gerety and his wife Debbie, Joseph Gerety, Thomas Gerety and his wife Patricia, all of Woburn, and the late James Gerety. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Monday, June 1st, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 198 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, from 3 to 7 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2019