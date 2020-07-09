Boston Globe Obituaries
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
6:00 PM
JANIS M. GALLIGAN

JANIS M. GALLIGAN Obituary
GALLIGAN, Janis M. Of Hudson, MA, formerly of Wayland and Waltham, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2020, in the Newton-Wellesley Hospital from the Covid – 19 Infection. Janis was 71. Janis is a daughter of the late Lawrence F. and Irene R. (Martin) Galligan. She was born in Cambridge, grew up in Watertown, graduating from Watertown High School, class of 1967. She is survived by her loving sister, Kathleen R. Martin and her grandson, Joseph J. Ryan. Visiting hours will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 4-6 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 6 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Memorials in her memory may be made to aspca.org/donate. For complete guestbook and obituary please visit www.macdonaldrockwell.com MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
