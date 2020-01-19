|
HARDIN, Jaqualyn O. "Jackie" (Nash) Of Ayer, formerly Acton & Arlington, MA, died Jan. 18, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's, at Benchmark Leominster Crossings. She was 88. Jacqualyn was born Sept. 9, 1931 in Medford, MA to the late Otis Nash & Olive Leslie. Jacqualyn graduated from Arlington High School in 1949 & attended Simons Nursing School in 1950. She went on to earn her BS from Leslie College in 1991 at the age of 60. She worked in palliative care social work until she retired. Jacqualyn leaves 3 daughters, Joanne Hardin, Julie Thomas, her husband Jeffrey, Jennifer Leary, her husband Nicholas & 3 sons, Paul Hardin, his partner David Cao, Kevin Hardin, his wife Lisa Carson, & Dale Hardin. She was predeceased by her husband Howard in 2019 & son Peter in 1980. She is survived by her grandchildren, Bree Schpero, Dana Hardin, Brianna McInnes, Jeffrey & Sarah Thomas, Oliver & Simon Leary, along with great-grandson Lincoln Schpero, a sister, Vivian Elgort, along with many nieces & nephews. A Wake & Funeral Mass, officiated by Rev. Peter Quinn, will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria on Friday, January 24, 2020, 107 North Main St., Westford, MA 01886 www.stcatherineparish.org Wake: 9:00 – 9:45 AM, Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM. A Life Celebration reception will follow immediately after. A private family Burial will follow at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jacqualyn Hardin's name and mailed to: National Processing Center, , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements have been entrusted with deep respect to Acton Funeral Home, 470 Mass Avenue, ACTON, MA 01720 www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020