Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Wake
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria
107 North Main St.,
Westford, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria
107 North Main St
Westford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAQUALYN HARDIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAQUALYN O. "JACKIE" (NASH) HARDIN


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAQUALYN O. "JACKIE" (NASH) HARDIN Obituary
HARDIN, Jaqualyn O. "Jackie" (Nash) Of Ayer, formerly Acton & Arlington, MA, died Jan. 18, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's, at Benchmark Leominster Crossings. She was 88. Jacqualyn was born Sept. 9, 1931 in Medford, MA to the late Otis Nash & Olive Leslie. Jacqualyn graduated from Arlington High School in 1949 & attended Simons Nursing School in 1950. She went on to earn her BS from Leslie College in 1991 at the age of 60. She worked in palliative care social work until she retired. Jacqualyn leaves 3 daughters, Joanne Hardin, Julie Thomas, her husband Jeffrey, Jennifer Leary, her husband Nicholas & 3 sons, Paul Hardin, his partner David Cao, Kevin Hardin, his wife Lisa Carson, & Dale Hardin. She was predeceased by her husband Howard in 2019 & son Peter in 1980. She is survived by her grandchildren, Bree Schpero, Dana Hardin, Brianna McInnes, Jeffrey & Sarah Thomas, Oliver & Simon Leary, along with great-grandson Lincoln Schpero, a sister, Vivian Elgort, along with many nieces & nephews. A Wake & Funeral Mass, officiated by Rev. Peter Quinn, will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria on Friday, January 24, 2020, 107 North Main St., Westford, MA 01886 www.stcatherineparish.org Wake: 9:00 – 9:45 AM, Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM. A Life Celebration reception will follow immediately after. A private family Burial will follow at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jacqualyn Hardin's name and mailed to: National Processing Center, , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements have been entrusted with deep respect to Acton Funeral Home, 470 Mass Avenue, ACTON, MA 01720 www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAQUALYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -