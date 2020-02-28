Boston Globe Obituaries
SHOLDER, Jason A. Age 75, of Brookline, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Loving father of Adam and wife Vanessa, and daughters Rachel, Katie, and Laura. Beloved son of the late Muriel and Samuel Sholder. Dear brother of the late Robert N. Sholder, and caring uncle of Gabriel, wife Alyssa, and Rafael. Devoted cousin of Susan, Jim, Bonnie, Gregory, and Madeleine. Fond friend and colleague to many. Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., Brookline on Sunday, March 1 at 11:30AM. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., W. Roxbury. Gathering in Brighton following the interment. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association or . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020
