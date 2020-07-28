|
AVERGUN, Jason "Jack" Passed suddenly from a stroke on July 22, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Wexler; son-in-law, William Wexler; grandchildren, Daniel and Haley; and many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private burial was held on July 23rd at Sharon Memorial Park. To honor Jack's memory, donations may be sent to Falmouth Jewish Congregation, 7 Hatchwell Rd., Falmouth, MA 02563. You can also enjoy his favorite treat, ice cream, usually no less than a pint at a time! To view full obituary, please go to brezniakfd.com/obituaries
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020