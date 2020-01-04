|
|
BUFFINGTON, Jason D. Age 45, a lifelong resident of Taunton, died at his home on January 1, 2020, after a courageous three year battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Taunton, MA on September 8, 1974, the son of James and Maureen (Karol) Buffington. He was a 1992 graduate of Taunton High School and a 1996 cum laude graduate of Stonehill College.
Jason graduated cum laude from Suffolk Law School, Boston, MA, in 1999. He began his legal career surviving in the state legislature as a staff attorney for the Post Audit and Oversight Committee. Attorney Buffington then returned to Taunton, where he was an associate in the firm of Aleixo & Murray. In 2005, he opened his own law office, where he had a general law practice until 2012. In 2012, he was appointed City Solicitor for the City of Taunton and it was where he served until the time of his passing.
Jason was a dedicated civil servant who loved the City of Taunton and was committed fully to improving the City for all who lived here. In 2002, he ran and won his first of six successful campaigns for City Council. He served on the City Council until his appointment as City Solicitor in 2012. Jason loved being City Solicitor and considered it an honor and a privilege to be able to serve in this capacity.
Jason was extremely active in his community. He was the current president of the Taunton West Little League and a member of the Board of Directors at the Taunton Boys and Girls Club. He was a proud coach for numerous youth baseball and floor hockey teams throughout the city and was known by many as "Coach Buff." Jason was known for his tenacious spirit and his quick wit. He leaves hundreds of friends who are all better people for having known him.
Jason is survived by his parents James and Maureen Buffington of Taunton, his mother-in-law, Mary Clark, of Scranton, PA, his brother Peter and his wife Michelle, of Taunton, and his four nieces, Molly, Charlotte, Evelyn and Elsie. He is also survived by his wife of fifteen years, Juliane Clark and their children, whom he adored more than anything, Jack, William, Quinn and Isabelle. The family would like to invite everyone to come to Celebrate his amazing Life by joining them at The District Center for the Arts, 15 Court Street, Taunton, MA, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5pm-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11am, at St. Mary's in Norton. Burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Buffington Family Trust, c/o Peter Buffington, 611 Norton Ave., Taunton, MA 02780, for the support of the minor children. To light a memorial candle, sign guestbook, church directions, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., TAUNTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020