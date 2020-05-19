|
|
DIAMOND, Jason Leonard Of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Revere, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 passed away peacefully with his family at his side. For 65 years, he was the beloved husband of Barbara Eleanor (Cohen) Diamond. Loving father of Richard A. Diamond & his wife Arlene of Chestnut Hill and Debra Schwartz & her husband David of Newton. Adored grandfather of Jenna & Daniel Heyligers, Jillian & Adam Greenberg, Tara Diamond, Douglas & Nicole Diamond and great-grandfather of Samuel and Kaylie. Dear brother of the late Anne Klein and Charles Diamond. He was a kind, gentle man who will be greatly missed. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020