DeSANCTIS, Jason M. Age 51, of Billerica, passed away at home in the care of his family and hospice on August 18, 2020, following a courageous battle with A.L.S.. Beloved son of Patricia E. (Johnson) DeSanctis of Billerica and the late Louis Robert DeSanctis. Brother of Adam DeSanctis of Lynnfield and Melinda DeSanctis of Stoughton. Uncle of Shane and Casey. He also leaves numerous extended family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to meet on Saturday, August 29, at 11:30 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury for his Memorial Funeral Mass (masks and social distancing required for those attending). At the family's request, there are No Calling Hours. Please omit flowers. Donations honoring Jason's memory may be made to an A.L.S. . Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, TEWKSBURY. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020