Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
St. William's Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for JASON DESANCTIS
JASON M. DESANCTIS

JASON M. DESANCTIS


1969 - 2020
JASON M. DESANCTIS Obituary
DeSANCTIS, Jason M. Age 51, of Billerica, passed away at home in the care of his family and hospice on August 18, 2020, following a courageous battle with A.L.S.. Beloved son of Patricia E. (Johnson) DeSanctis of Billerica and the late Louis Robert DeSanctis. Brother of Adam DeSanctis of Lynnfield and Melinda DeSanctis of Stoughton. Uncle of Shane and Casey. He also leaves numerous extended family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to meet on Saturday, August 29, at 11:30 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury for his Memorial Funeral Mass (masks and social distancing required for those attending). At the family's request, there are No Calling Hours. Please omit flowers. Donations honoring Jason's memory may be made to an A.L.S. . Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, TEWKSBURY. www.farmeranddee.com

View the online memorial for Jason M. DeSANCTIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
Remember
