TAYLOR, Jason R. Of Lexington, MA. Entered into rest on July 28, 2019 at the age of 82. He was the beloved husband of Gail (Kovey) Taylor. Dear son of the late Bert and Esther (Newmark) Taylor. Devoted father of Mike Taylor and his partner Steve, Jim Taylor and his wife Lisa, and Dan Taylor and his wife Laura. Loving brother of the late Stuart Taylor. Cherished grandfather of Stuart, Sawyer, Sarah, Jessica and the late Seamus, and great-grandfather of Nathan, Ava, and Natalie. Jason grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Boston Latin school. He was a graduate of MIT and Northeastern University, where he received his Masters. He began his professional career as a nuclear physicist, later becoming a technical writer, and ended his career as a college professor at Bentley University. He authored several books including a biography of a Holocaust survivor, mathematical text books, and children's books. He ran numerous Boston Marathon's and triathlons. He was an avid gardener, fitness enthusiast and artist. A true Renaissance man. He deeply adored his grandchildren, always interested and involved in all that they did. Always willing to help everyone in any way he was able. He will be sorely missed. Graveside services will be at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Wednesday, July 31st at 12:45pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019