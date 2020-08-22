|
|
ROTHBERG, Jason Age 78, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Sharon, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 20th, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Iris (Bessell) Rothberg with whom he shared 58 years of marriage before his passing. Born in Brookline, MA, he was a son of the late Haskell and Celia (Oven) Rothberg. In addition to his beloved wife, those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Rhonda (Philip) Dizney of Foxboro; sisters Emily Abrams of Newton and Debra (Michael) Flionis of Woburn and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving son, Michael Rothberg. His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 25th at 11:30am in Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA. Burial will be in Kehillath Jacob Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA. In accordance with state and city regulations and CDC guidelines, seating is limited to 50 guests. Proper social distancing and facemasks will be required while in the funeral home and at the cemetery. The funeral service will be streamed live at http://distantlink.com/stanetskymemorial.html Shiva will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jason's memory may be made to the Michael C. Rothberg September 11th Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 116, Sharon, MA 02067. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020