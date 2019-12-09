|
|
McGRATH, Jay A. Age 62, of Woburn, Dec. 7, 2019. Loving father of Jay A. McGrath, Jr. and wife Alison of Woburn, and the late Samantha McGrath. Dear brother of Fred McGrath and wife Susan of Melrose, William McGrath and wife Peggy of Bradford, MA, Roger McGrath, John McGrath and former wife Jennifer, and Barbara Martinez, all of Woburn. Also lovingly survived by a granddaughter Jaidyn Lee and several nieces and nephews, and his former wife SandraLee M. LoPilato. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home on Thurs., Dec. 12, from 4-8PM. Burial will be private. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019