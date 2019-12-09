Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
JAY A. MCGRATH

JAY A. MCGRATH Obituary
McGRATH, Jay A. Age 62, of Woburn, Dec. 7, 2019. Loving father of Jay A. McGrath, Jr. and wife Alison of Woburn, and the late Samantha McGrath. Dear brother of Fred McGrath and wife Susan of Melrose, William McGrath and wife Peggy of Bradford, MA, Roger McGrath, John McGrath and former wife Jennifer, and Barbara Martinez, all of Woburn. Also lovingly survived by a granddaughter Jaidyn Lee and several nieces and nephews, and his former wife SandraLee M. LoPilato. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home on Thurs., Dec. 12, from 4-8PM. Burial will be private. www.costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
