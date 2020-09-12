SORGMAN, Dr. Jay Alan Compassionate Care Giver, Husband, Brother, Son, Uncle and Friend to Many Dr. Jay Alan Sorgman of Norton, MA, formerly of Brockton, MA, passed away peacefully with friends and family by his side on September 5, 2020. Jay was born on March 30, 1961 as the second of three sons, to his parents Stanley and Elinor Sorgman. Growing up in Brockton, MA, Jay displayed a love of learning as a young boy and began reading before the age of 3. At six years old he wrote a book on dinosaurs, using a manual typewriter, which he was already proficient with. At seven years old, he confused his mother by explaining that he was reading the dictionary because he liked the etymology of words. At eight years old, he could often be found in his room, rain or shine, reading the Encyclopedia Britannica. After graduating Brockton High School in 1979, Jay enrolled at Brown University graduating in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He then attended The University of Massachusetts Medical School where he began his journey to become a talented and compassionate doctor. His internship and residency were at The Medical Center of Central Massachusetts and continued his Post Graduate Medical Training with a Fellowship in Gastroenterology at St. Elizabeth's, Faulkner, and Lemuel Shattuck Hospitals in Boston, MA. Helping people was a primary love of his and becoming a doctor provided the means to do so. Jay was a partner at Consultants in Gastroenterology and was on the staff of Rhode Island, Miriam, and Saint Joseph's Hospitals. He was active on the Alumni Council at University of Massachusetts Medical School and was passionate about teaching and enjoyed educating students, residents and fellows. He served as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Brown University School of Medicine and a Tuft University Teaching Fellow. Jay loved to travel and enjoyed learning about other cultures and immersing himself in their history traveling to 44 countries where he was often the self-appointed tour guide when friends and family accompanied him to foreign lands. One of Jay's favorite trips was to Israel as a 15-year-old with the United Synagogue Youth, a Jewish youth group, where he learned about his heritage and participated in an archeological dig. Other favorite adventures included trips to Egypt, England, Italy, France, Greece, Morocco, Thailand, Iceland, South Africa and Australia amongst many others. Driving across the USA in an old Ford Escort, camping or staying with distant friends and relatives along the way was a trip he often reminisced about. In 2016, Jay achieved his goal of traveling to all 50 states. During Jay's travels he collected contemporary art from around the world, with each piece being linked to a story about a favorite trip. One of Jay's greatest characteristics was his ability to always make those around him feel special. Jay relished time spent with friends and relatives. He also compiled a detailed family tree and loved talking about past generations of his family. The center of Jay's family was his husband Anthony, enjoying 32 years together. Jay was predeceased by his mother Elinor Sorgman and older brother Mark Sorgman. Anthony Wilson of Norton, MA his husband of 32 years was the center of his life. He is survived by him along with his father Stanley Sorgman and Aunt Joan of Boynton Beach, FL, his brother David and sister-in-law Lisa of Canton, MA, and nephew and nieces Jeremy, Tyler, Katie, Bryana and Kierra as well as cousins. To continue his legacy of giving back. Jay decided to donate his body to science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School so that in his own words, "somebody will learn something from me". Donations in Jay's name to the Center For Resilience at centerforresilience.org
(Providence, RI), the Point Foundation – The National LGBTQ scholarship Fund, pointfoundation.org
, or the Rhode Island Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation at ribstf.org
A private ceremony will be held to celebrate Jay's life. View the online memorial for Dr. Jay Alan SORGMAN