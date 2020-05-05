|
|
HARRIS, Jay Krafsur Of Delray Beach, Florida, formerly of Needham, lost his battle to Covid after a valiant struggle on May 2, 2020. Jay was the beloved husband of Ellen Gardner Harris for almost 39 years. He was the loving father of Jodi Sarah Harris, Alyssa Jill Harris & her husband Timothy Michael Groch. He leaves behind three grandsons, Hunter Harris Beaulac, Ryder Russell Beaulac, and Asher Moon Groch. Jay's loss is mourned by his three loving sisters, Joie Feinberg, Jeri Silverman, Jaci Marmor, and her husband Arthur Marmor. He is also mourned by Ellen's three brothers, Jay Gardner, Steven Gardner, Paul Gardner & his wife Kimberly. Jay is survived by his loving cousins Jay Krafsur, Jody Krafsur and her daughter Jacalyn, Aunt Jean Krafsur, Elizabeth Banner, Helaine & Joe Banner, and their two sons Jason and Jonathon, daughter Jill Elias and husband Samuel Elias. His dear nieces & nephews, Jonathan & Aiste Feinberg, Jennifer & Evan Tobasky, Jessica Feinberg, Scott & Aimee Silverman, Todd & Jayme Silverman, Josh & Emily Marmor, Jamie & Ari Wexler, Scott Gardner, the late Lee Gardner, Jeffrey & Jessica Gardner, Katie Gardner, Susan Gardner, & 17 great-nieces & nephews. Jay was born in Boston on September 16, 1949 to Lorraine & Irving Harris. He was raised in Brookline, Massachusetts and graduated from Northeastern University. Jay worked as an airline pilot for Air New England from 1971 t0 1981. In 1981 Jay joined the Gardner family business, Star Bindery. Jay worked at Star Bindery until the business was sold in 2001. Jay's friends and family will always remember him as completely devoted to his family; he was the absolute best husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. The family wants to express their heartfelt thanks to the entire Boca Regional Hospital medical team, and especially to our longtime family physician Dr. Alan Saitowitz, who never gave up on Jay. Remembrances can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. www2.jdrf.org Due to the limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Funeral Service will be delayed until this summer in Massachusetts. The home address, should anyone like to contact the family, is 136 NE 12th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020