1/
JAY L. MERRITT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERRITT, Jay L. Of Saugus, October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth A. (Cowhig) Merritt. Loving & devoted father of Michael Merritt of Grafton, NH, and Krista Merritt & her husband Pete Kouis of Gaithersburg, MD. Proud grandfather of Christopher & Patrick, and great-grandfather of Angelina & Sophia. Godfather of Jacquelyn Jensen and her children. Also survived by relatives & friends. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 11 Ward St., #200, Somerville, MA 02143. For directions & to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved