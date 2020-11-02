MERRITT, Jay L. Of Saugus, October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth A. (Cowhig) Merritt. Loving & devoted father of Michael Merritt of Grafton, NH, and Krista Merritt & her husband Pete Kouis of Gaithersburg, MD. Proud grandfather of Christopher & Patrick, and great-grandfather of Angelina & Sophia. Godfather of Jacquelyn Jensen and her children. Also survived by relatives & friends. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 11 Ward St., #200, Somerville, MA 02143. For directions & to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com