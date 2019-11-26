Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Temple Beth Sholom,
600 Nantasket Avenue
Hull,, MA
JAY SAVAGE Obituary
SAVAGE, Jay Of Hull, MA, entered into rest on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 81. Born in Lynn, MA, he was the dear son of the late Bernard and Ida (Kligman) Savage. Beloved husband of Phyllis C. (McGowan) Savage. Devoted father of Brenda Capel, Mark Savage and his wife Martha, and Gary Savage and his wife Jessica. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra Capel, Brooke Capel, Garett Savage, Benjamin Savage and Brady Savage. Loving brother of the late Melvyn and his wife Phyllis Savage. Funeral Services will be held at Temple Beth Sholom, 600 Nantasket Avenue, Hull, MA on Friday, November 29th at 10:30AM, followed by Burial in Hull Village Cemetery. Memorial Observance will be at his late residence on Friday following Burial until sundown. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Norwell VNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
