de CONSTANT, Jayne Alberta Age 93, of North Hampton, NH, former resident of Belmont, MA and Andover, MA, passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Arlington, MA, August 24, 1926, the daughter of the late Archibald and Gladys (Somers) Gillis of Belmont, MA. Beloved wife of 48 years to the late Dr. Jean W. de Constant who predeceased her in 2003. Loving mother to Mark de Constant of Portsmouth, NH and Alex de Constant and his wife Lauren Burke de Constant of No. Hampton, NH; devoted grandmother to Maeve and William de Constant. Also survived by cousins, Gladys Pessotti of Burlington, MA, Jean Gillis Moretti of Saugus, MA and many dear friends. She graduated from Belmont High School in1944, graduated Bradford College in 1946 and Hood College in 1948. She worked as a teacher at various nursery schools, kindergartens, was the director of The Little Executives Center in Burlington, MA, and in retirement, wrote for Rye Reflections, an online magazine. She summered in Hampton Beach and Rye Beach her entire life. Her greatest joys were her family, her countless friends, reading and living on the New Hampshire coastline. Visiting Hours: 3-6 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Friends of North Hampton Public Library, 237A Atlantic Avenue, North Hampton, NH 03862. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jayne's complete obituary, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019