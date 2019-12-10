|
KILROY, Jean A. (Tiberio) Of Natick, formerly of Newton, went home to God on Sunday, December 8, 2019 surrounded by her sister, her children, family members and friends who are like family. Daughter of the late Carmen Tiberio and Angela (Bellantoni) Chambers who was born in Belmont. Beloved mother of Lori Marquez and her husband Michael of Pocasset, MA and Jim Kilroy and his wife Nadine of Natick. Loving Nana to Andy, Michael, Lauren, Hailey, Jimmy, Jake and Max. Loving sister of Brenda Schwab and her husband Ron of Framingham and sister-in-law to Paul Kilroy and his wife Maureen of Mansfield. Aunt of Michael Schwab and his wife Karen of Medway and Kristen Schwab of Washington State. Great-aunt to Ryan, Madison, Justin and Ethan. Jean was employed as an administrative assistant at a local Bio-Tech company for over 20 years. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON. Visiting Hours are Thursday, December 12th from 5-8 PM at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, December 13th at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 44 East Central Street (RT-135), Natick. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery, Brookline. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Jean's Life immediately following her interment. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019