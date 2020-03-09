Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN MICALIZZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN A. (MCLAUGHLIN) MICALIZZI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN A. (MCLAUGHLIN) MICALIZZI Obituary
MICALIZZI, Jean A. (McLaughlin) Of Billerica, formerly of Woburn, March 8, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Helen (Porter) McLaughlin. Devoted mother of John H. D'Entremont of Billerica, Linda J. Cellini and her husband Richard of Chelmsford, the late Frank C. Micalizzi and his surviving wife Diana of Townsend. Loving grandmother of Anthony Micalizzi, Heather Ernst, Richey Cellini, and John Cellini. Loving great-grandmother of Zach, Xavier, Kyle, Caleb, Domenic and Emily Jean. Sister of Mary Hughes of FL, the late Helen "Honey" Gonsalves and John W. McLaughlin. Loving aunt of special niece Karen Gonsalves and survived by many more nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of Judy Hough of Pittsburg, KS. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, March 12th, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment services will be private. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean's memory to the ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary, and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -