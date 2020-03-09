|
MICALIZZI, Jean A. (McLaughlin) Of Billerica, formerly of Woburn, March 8, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Helen (Porter) McLaughlin. Devoted mother of John H. D'Entremont of Billerica, Linda J. Cellini and her husband Richard of Chelmsford, the late Frank C. Micalizzi and his surviving wife Diana of Townsend. Loving grandmother of Anthony Micalizzi, Heather Ernst, Richey Cellini, and John Cellini. Loving great-grandmother of Zach, Xavier, Kyle, Caleb, Domenic and Emily Jean. Sister of Mary Hughes of FL, the late Helen "Honey" Gonsalves and John W. McLaughlin. Loving aunt of special niece Karen Gonsalves and survived by many more nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of Judy Hough of Pittsburg, KS. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, March 12th, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment services will be private. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean's memory to the ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary, and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
