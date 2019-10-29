|
PILLARD, Jean A. Age 78, of Rockwood, Maine and Quincy, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home in Rockwood.
Jean was born on March 8, 1941, in Staten Island, New York, the son of Arthur and Eleanor Pillard. Following high school, he proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. Returning to civilian life he went to work with the Boston Fire Department, obtaining the rank of Captain, he retired in 1999 after 30 years of service to the people of Boston. He was a devoted husband for the past 57 years, a loving father, adoring grandfather and a good friend to all that knew him. Jean enjoyed traveling to Colorado, and the Rocky Mountains, hunting, fishing and being outdoors in nature. However, his heart was at his home on Brassau Lake, he believed that nothing compared to its peaceful tranquility and scenic beauty.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, the late Joan Pillard Kronholm. Jean is survived by his wife, Virginia M. Hasson Pillard (Boston/Quincy), sons Jean (Gino) and wife Kathie (Niwot CO), Jay and wife Jean (Pembroke MA), and Jeff and wife Molly (Medway MA). Jean will be especially missed by his six grandchildren Jason, Kylie, Jared, Jillian, Jamie and Justin. Jean is also survived by his sister Sandra Davis (San Diego) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral and burial will be at The Massachusetts National Cemetery at a later time. Donations may be made in Jean's memory to the, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, tunnel2towers.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019