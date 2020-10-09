WHITE, Jean A. (Ahearn) Age 85, of Hopedale, formerly a lifelong resident of Natick, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020, following a period of declining health. She bravely fought her illness these last several months and her strength, courage, and positive attitude were an inspiration to her family. After so many years, she is now reunited with her cherished husband, David William White, a heartbreak from which she never truly recovered. She was the dearly loved mother of Dr. David G. White and his wife Elizabeth of Knoxville, TN, Kathryn "Kerry" K. Carney and her husband Daniel of Framingham, Elisabeth "Becky" White Minichiello and her husband Robert of Hopedale. Jean's grandchildren, Kathryn K. and David W. White, Keira E. and Mary C. Carney, and Robert D. Minichiello, were her pride and joy and her intellect, quick wit, general feistiness, humor and love of reading will live on through them. Treasured sister of the late Marie Hurley, Louise Driscoll and Anne Chiappinelli. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Jean was a graduate of Framingham State College and received her Master's from Boston State Teachers College. She was a longtime teacher in the Natick Public Schools and proud member of the Framingham State College Alumni Association and the Wellesley College Club. After retiring early from teaching, Jean worked for a number of years at the family business, White's Garage of Waltham, followed by a position at the Jewett Art Gallery at Wellesley College, where she fondly remembered her time there and all the students and staff she worked with. Jean's happy place was always the ocean, whether it was a visit to Fairhaven, where she spent many wonderful summers, Nantucket, where she enjoyed many happy vacations with her sisters or most recently, York, Maine, where she enjoyed a quick getaway with some of her grandchildren. She also had wonderful memories of her trips to Ireland and loved anything having to do with Irish culture. She was much-loved and will be so very missed by her family and friends. Due to the current health crisis, Jean's Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Her family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. John Everett & Sons Natick 508 653 4342