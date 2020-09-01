ORPIN, Jean Ann (Munro) Of Belmont, formerly of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2020. Known affectionately by her family and by her many friends as "Queenie," Jean was born on December 29, 1939 in the family farmhouse on the Whim Road in Prince Edward Island, Canada. After completing high school in Canada, Jean moved to Boston, MA to work as a secretary. After suspending her career to raise her family, Jean re-entered the workforce, first at the former Highland Farms Grocery store in Belmont and later, for 20 years, until 2018, as the friendly face behind the cash register at the Ben Franklin store in Belmont. Jean's love of music and dancing never waned throughout her life as she was a frequent attendee of the French-Canadian Club dances in Waltham. Jean was also an avid fan of both the Boston Bruins and the Boston Red Sox, much to the consternation of many in her Canadian family. Jean was the beloved mother of Bill Orpin and his wife Christine, Brian Orpin and his wife Patricia and Jennifer Walker and her husband Brian. She relished being a grandmother and absolutely adored her four grandchildren, Cooper Orpin, Nathan Orpin, Lindsay Walker and Ellie Walker. Jean was a loving sister to Donald Munro and his wife Marjorie, Mary Gill and her husband Alison, and Cameron Munro and his wife Josie. Jean was especially close to her sister-in-law Margaret Nause. Jean is also survived by many nieces, grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews, all of whom she loved very much. Jean was predeceased by her father, Malcolm "Mac" Munro, her mother, Janie Munro (Cameron), her brother, Alexander "Sandy" Munro and Sandy's first wife, Linda Munro (Campbell). Visiting Hours will be held at the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, MA on Thursday, Sept. 3rd from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. A private family reception will follow. Internment will take place in the Munro Family plot at the Valleyfield Cemetery on Prince Edward Island, Canada at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to either the American Cancer Society www.arthritis.org/giving/honor-memorial.php
or to the Canadian Cancer Society www.cancer.ca
