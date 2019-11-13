Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN ANN ROBINSON


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN ANN ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON, Jean Ann Beloved friend, cousin, and godmother, died on November 9, 2019, following a long illness. Jean is survived by her dear friend of more than 60 years, Patricia Rizzo of Bluffton, SC, goddaughter Lynette Rizzo of New York, NY, cousin Jeannie Rizzo of Weymouth, MA, and close friends Jessica Sullivan and Cheryl and Charlie Ciano. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mamie Robinson, dear friend Sandra Lagrega, and numerous first cousins with whom she enjoyed close lifelong ties. Visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30 AM on November 18, 2019, at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., in MELROSE, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield. Burial will be private. For the obituary & directions, please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -