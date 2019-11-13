|
|
ROBINSON, Jean Ann Beloved friend, cousin, and godmother, died on November 9, 2019, following a long illness. Jean is survived by her dear friend of more than 60 years, Patricia Rizzo of Bluffton, SC, goddaughter Lynette Rizzo of New York, NY, cousin Jeannie Rizzo of Weymouth, MA, and close friends Jessica Sullivan and Cheryl and Charlie Ciano. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mamie Robinson, dear friend Sandra Lagrega, and numerous first cousins with whom she enjoyed close lifelong ties. Visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30 AM on November 18, 2019, at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., in MELROSE, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield. Burial will be private. For the obituary & directions, please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019