Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
71 Warner St
Medford, MA
JEAN ANN (RENDA) STAFFIERE

STAFFIERE, Jean Ann (Renda) Of Medford, July 10th. Beloved wife of the late William Staffiere. Devoted mother of Don Staffiere, and his wife AnnMarie of Stoneham, Robert Staffiere, and his wife Elisa of Westford and the late Steven Staffiere, and his surviving wife Linda. Loving Nonnie of Billy, James, Michael, Marissa, Arina and John. Jean leaves behind many loving family members and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, Wednesday, July 15th at 10 AM. Visiting Hours have been respectfully omitted. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean's name to Arnold House Nursing Home, 440 William St., Stoneham, MA 02180. To leave a message of condolence, please visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
