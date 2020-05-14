|
DiPRIMA, Jean Antonetta (Petroni) Of Saugus, formerly of Medford, and the North End of Boston, May 12th. Jean was the beloved wife of the late James J. DiPrima. Devoted mother of Philip DiPrima and his wife Kimberly (Pulpi), of North Reading, and Gina DiPrima and her husband Alex Abey of CA. Loving grandmother of Ava, William, Ella and Olivia. Dear sister of Esther (Petroni) Santoro and family. Jean's Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Jean's name to the or to their gift-giving GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/james-and-jean-diprima-memorial To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
