McLAUGHLIN, Jean Atherton (Dixon) Died on July 3rd in Phoenix, Arizona after abdominal surgery. She was 83. She was born in 1935 in Medford, MA, the daughter of Mabel K. Shannon and George Gerald Dixon. She had five siblings: Eleanor, George, Eileen, Joan and Johnny. Joan survives her. Jean was a talented artist, and had many occupations during her career, among them working as a nurse, a police officer, a bartender, and as a caregiver for disabled adults after her move to Phoenix in 1994. It was this last position that satisfied her most in life. All of those positions reflected her ability to love and care for others who were not as fortunate. She enjoyed staying in touch with her large family in Arizona, the Boston area, New Hampshire, and New Brunswick, Canada. Jean loved associating with younger people throughout her life, mentoring many through her examples. Jean was a frank communicator. One of her favorite sayings was "just tell it like it is." Jean had a love for Mo-town music, classic hits from the 40's, and even Bruno Mars, and loved to dance as well. She is survived by her three daughters, Donna Jean Denning of Phoenix, Jody Ann Eckhardt of Phoenix, Tia Maria Baliro of Manchester, NH and her pet Yorkie, Jake. She had five grandchildren, Matthew Cormier, Michelle Fields, Joseph Dagostino, Caitlin Denning, and Meghan Yuan, and five great-grandchildren, Bardot Cormier, Jace Cormier, Presley Cormier, Andrew Parker, and Damian Fields.



View the online memorial for Jean Atherton (Dixon) McLAUGHLIN Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019